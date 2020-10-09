Karnataka govt likely to crack down on gutka in a week

Karnataka govt likely to crack down on gutka in a week

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 09 2020, 01:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 02:26 ist

The state government is likely to bring stricter measures related to chewing tobacco products, including gutka, within a week.

Governor Vajubhai Vala had held a meeting with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai in July to discuss a possible ban on the sale and distribution of chewing tobacco products.

E V Ramana Reddy, additional chief secretary to the chief minister, and Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department Jawaid Akhtar met the governor on Thursday.

A press release from the Raj Bhavan said the two officials would submit a progressive report to the chief minister on banning gutkha as well as scented and non-scented chewing tobacco. The officials said an ordinance on the matter would be issued within a week, the release said.

Karnataka
gutka
tobacco
basavaraj bommai
Vajubhai Vala
B S Yediyurappa

