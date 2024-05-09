Polio affected successfully completes Everest Base Camp trek

Veteran mountaineer Umesh Zirpe of Giripremi guided this expedition, while young mountaineer Nikunj Shah of Giripremi and Dorchi Sherpa of Peak Promotion in Nepal provided valuable support to 43-year-old Ashish in this trek.

"Ashish has been polio-affected in both legs since birth. But with willpower and determination, Ashish decided to trek to Everest Base Camp along with his wife Priyanka. Ashish completed this trek on the foot of Mount Everest in Nepal in 9 days,” Zirpe said.

In the last two days of reaching Everest Base Camp, the weather turned bad leading to snowfall and the cold increased significantly, making the climb even more difficult. But Ashish did not give up and reached Everest Base Camp, situated at an altitude of 17,500 feet, with his wife Priyanka.