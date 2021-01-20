KIA processes highest cargo tonnage for December since launch

Cargo volumes at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) touched 33,053 Metric Tonnes (MT) in December 2020, the highest tonnage for the month since the airport commenced operations in 2008.

This was achieved by working in close coordination with the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), the Ministry of Finance and cargo partners – Air India SATS and Menzies Aviation Bobba Bengaluru Pvt Limited, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said in a statement.

The KIA, the release said, is the only airport in India to reach 100% of the previous year’s tonnage for four consecutive months on a year-on-year between September and December 2020. International cargo grew at 7%, with a throughput of 20,288 MT in December 2020, the highest in the last 21 months.

Airport Health Accreditation

The KIA has been granted the Airport Council International’s (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation (AHA). The BIAL said the certification was a recognition of the commitment to the safety of passengers, employees and the general public.

The ACI’s AHA certification was established to restore confidence in travellers about the safety of airport facilities and the effectiveness of the precautionary measures implemented to prevent risk to their health while passing through an airport.

The BIAL had introduced contactless processing and hygiene measures for a sanitised experience at the airport.