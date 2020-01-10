Landfill to the brim, Bengaluru braces for a stink

Garbage collection in various parts of the city is likely to be severely hit with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) running out of options to dump the collected waste.

On Thursday, several compactors carrying wet waste piled up for a distance near the Mittaganahalli quarry landfill, which is filled to the brim. Sources said 200-plus compactor vehicles lined up to dump garbage, but there was no space left at the quarry.

With the garbage crisis looming large over the city, civic body's special commissioner D Randeep (SWM), and Sarfaraj Khan, Joint Commissioner (Solid Waste Disposal), rushed to the landfill.

Later, speaking to the media at the spot, Randeep said, “The landfill is already filled to the brim and there is only a little space left to accommodate waste collected from parts of the city. As per our assessment, it can still contain about 15% of garbage for two weeks.”

Randeep also clarified that by then, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike would float a short-term tender for the establishment of a scientific landfill.

“Officials have also made lighting arrangements at the quarry to facilitate dumping of waste during night hours,” another official said.

Meantime, miscreants struck at the stranded compactors and stole diesel from the vehicles. Six to seven compactors reported diesel theft.

Oppn hits out at mayor

The civic crisis has given enough ammunition for the Opposition Congress to take on the BJP-led BBMP administration over slow progress of developmental works across the city.

Alleging that there is no coordination between mayor Goutham Kumar and commissioner B H Anil Kumar, BBMP’s Opposition leader Abdul Wajid on Thursday said: “The first 100 days of Goutham Kumar’s administration has been moving at a snail’s pace. Even though he held three council meetings, no concrete decision was taken. He has not even started pre-budget meetings for 2020-21.”