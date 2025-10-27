<p>Chennai: Sending out a strong political message to the Tamil Nadu Congress by referring to his “special and brotherly relationship” with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a>, DMK President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin </a>on Monday said the two parties which travelled different paths once have come together for the betterment of the nation and that their electoral alliance will continue. </p><p>Stalin’s lavish praise of Rahul Gandhi by recalling their special bonding of calling each other brothers and his assertion that their political friendship has transformed into a principled relationship come amid the local <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> unit’s criticism of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK </a>and its ministers over a host of issues.</p>.Rahul Gandhi speaks with CM MK Stalin, Vijay over Karur stampede.<p>The Chief Minister’s statement also comes close on the heels of intense speculation that the Congress might be keeping its options open vis-à-vis aligning with actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) if the DMK continues to bargain hard during the seat-sharing talks for the 2026 Assembly polls. </p><p>Rahul speaking to Vijay over the phone to condole the death of 41 people in a stampede at TVK rally in Karur on September 27 gave credence to this speculation. Though a few Tamil Nadu Congress Committes (TNCC) leaders have been pushing a narrative that an alliance with TVK would be beneficial for the Congress in Kerala and Puducherry, the Congress High Command has so far not commented on such suggestions. </p><p>In his speech after solemnising the wedding of the son of a Congress leader here, Stalin said the DMK and the Congress, though once travelled different paths, have now come together for the growth of Tamil Nadu, and the unity of India. </p>.MK Stalin will be next Tamil Nadu CM, assures Rahul Gandhi.<p>“That’s why we're traveling together with the same ideology as one team. Moreover, I can't express in words the love that Rahul Gandhi showers on me. I've never called any political leader my brother. That word is reserved only for Rahul Gandhi because he calls me his elder brother,” Stalin said.</p><p>“This is more than just political friendship which has transformed into a principled relationship which resonates today as the voice of India. This is what we expect from others as well,” Stalin said, in a clear message to the TNCC to stand behind the DMK and not to criticise the ruling party in public. </p><p>The message is clear: leaders of the DMK and Congress are united by their commitment to fight the BJP and the electoral alliance between the two parties will continue. In fact, Rahul and Stalin took efforts to build the rapport that they enjoy now and have never failed to express their affection for the other. </p><p>Stalin’s remarks also come days after TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai criticised DMK ministers for not consulting elected representatives while releasing water from reservoirs and giving powers for such issues to officers at the local level. </p><p>Congress and DMK have been in an alliance since 2004 and have contested every election barring the 2014 Lok Sabha polls together. </p>