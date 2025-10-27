Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Stalin reaffirms DMK–Congress unity amid TVK rumours, calls Rahul Gandhi his 'brother'

DMK chief's statement comes close on heels of speculation that Congress might be keeping its options open vis-à-vis aligning with Vijay’s TVK.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 13:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 13:19 IST
India NewsCongressTamil NaduRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsM K StalinDMKTamil Nadu News

Follow us on :

Follow Us