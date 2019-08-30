Average commute speed in Bengaluru drops to 18.7 kmph

Trapped in endless traffic jams, office-goers in Bengaluru have seen their commute speeds drop dramatically over the years. A countrywide survey has just confirmed this, disclosing that Bengalureans travel to office at a snail-paced average speed of 18.7 kmph.

This is only marginally faster than Mumbai, where 18.5 kmph is the average office-commute speed. The findings are from the 'Travel Time Report Q1 2019 vs Q1 2018', released on Thursday by MoveInSync Technology Solutions, a leading office commute platform.

The data was collated from rides in six key cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR. The report also states that an average Indian spends 7% of their day in commuting to office.

The time spent by Indians in daily office commute is among the highest in the world, the report indicates. Over two hours are spent on the road every day. Besides, the average travel speed across six cities is pegged at 24.6 kmph.

'Mondays the worst'

Monday was found to be the worst day of the week to travel to work. This is true of all six cities surveyed. Tuesday had the fastest average one-way commute time in Bengaluru, Wednesday in Mumbai and Pune, Thursday in Delhi-NCR, and Friday in Chennai and Hyderabad.

The worst time to commute back home is 6 pm in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Chennai and Hyderabad, while it is 7 pm in Mumbai and Pune. The worst time of the day to commute to work is 9 am. “By altering or introducing flexi-work timing, a company’s employee has the potential of reducing the travel time by 20% to 40% or 25 to 50 mins a day," the report suggests.

During the festival season, city roads often see a perceptible drop in congestion. The report's seasonal trend for 2018 proves this: "Bengaluru experiences upto 22% faster commute time during Ugadi and 14% during Diwali and Christmas."