Banks open only after lockdown relaxation ends at 10 am

People using banking and financial services have been badly inconvenienced due to the lockdown restrictions and the unsuitable timings.

While all essential services are open between 6 am and 10 am, banks begin to function after 10 am, making if virtually impossible for those wanting to use their services to visit them. Senior citizens and pensioners who are not technologically advanced have been badly hit.

Residents complained that convincing the police personnel has been a challenge since they do not allow anyone to step out of their homes other than for vaccination or other medical reasons.

“I’ve been wanting to visit the bank for the past three days,” JP Nagar resident Asha Raj said. “The banks open only after 10 and cops wouldn’t even let us cross the main road.”

R Gopalakrishna, a retired BSNL employee from Hanumantha Nagar, said his bank branch was in Banashankari. “Whenever I go, the police stop and turn me back,” he said.

“Though banks claim to have gone digital, senior citizens and others find it a challenge to get their work done. Also, fraudsters could be prowling on the internet to take advantages of novices.”

Banks had agreed to open as early as 8 am subject to approval from State Level Banking Committee (SLBC), but no decision has been made by the government, and senior citizens continue to suffer.

The awkward timings also pose a problem for working professionals.

Rajashri L, a working woman from Uttarahalli, said she could not visit the bank in Gandhi Bazar.

“Even though I resolve a few issues by phone, it’s impossible to carry out all transactions virtually. Also, I haven’t been able to operate my locker and my RD account in the last few months,” she said.