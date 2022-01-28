BBMP rejuvenates 8 out of 39 lakes under Mission Bengaluru 2022

Eight of the 39 lakes that the BBMP started rejuvenating about two years ago are almost ready while seven more waterbodies will sport a new look by the end of next month. All the 39 lakes will be overhauled by the end of this year, officials said.

Under the state government's Bengaluru Mission 2022 programme, the civic body had set out to develop 39 city lakes that were in serious disuse. Then chief minister B S Yediyurappa had announced special grants of Rs 221.4 crore for the project.

The project entails removing silt, weeds, hyacinth and other waste, stopping sewage flow, landscaping, developing walkways and fencing.

Also Read | KSPCB to take action against polluters of lake in Bengaluru outskirts

The new-look lakes in Chunchaghatta, Gubbalala, Byrasandra, Dodda Kallasandra, Yellenahalli, Konappana Agrahara, Chikkabasthi and Puttenahalli are likely to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the coming days. Lakes in Kammanahalli, Thalaghattapura, Thimmanahalli, Basavanapura, Nallurahalli and two more places are expected to be ready by the end of February. Over the next 11 months, municipal authorities hope to develop the remaining 24 lakes, some of which are located in Vengaianakere, Nayandahalli, Amruthahalli, Kengeri, Gangashetty, Pattanagere and Hosakerehalli.

The BBMP's grand claims aside, several lake activists said they weren't happy with the quality of work because important works had been dropped due to a funding shortage.

Raghavendra B Pachhapur, who's associated with NGO ActionAid, said the restoration of Dodda Kallasandra Lake had left a lot to be desired.

"The BBMP didn't follow the Justice NK Patil committee report which has laid down certain standards for desilting lakes. The BBMP didn't listen to us when we pointed this out," he said. "The lake bed is flat, and we fear different kinds of birds will just stop coming." The lake fencing is also incomplete, he added.

Chaitanya S, who lives close to Thalaghattapura Lake, said the waterbody's rejuvenation wasn't up to the mark either. "The lake was last developed in 2011 but continued sewage flow had completely destroyed it," she said.

According to him, before the latest round of development, the lake resembled a ground covered with a thick layer of hyacinth.

"The BBMP has removed weeds and silt, and built a sewage diversion channel, but sewage keeps flowing in," Chaithanya said.

The situation isn't different at Gubbalala Lake where a similar sewage diversion channel has been of little help, according to Gautham Kamath, an area resident. He suggested that the BBMP split the rejuvenation works into two phases due to a lack of funds. "We don't know when the remaining works will start," he added.

Given the tedious work on the existing lakes and inadequate funds, it's anyone's guess when the BBMP would be able to develop the remaining waterbodies.

Check out latest DH videos here