Bengaluru mosque hosts followers of all faiths

event was organised by Muhammad for Mankind, a student and youth organisation, to disseminate a message of fraternity among people

Anand Singh
Anand Singh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 06 2022, 01:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2022, 01:38 ist
The Masjid-e-Khadria mosque on Millers Road hosted people of different faiths on Saturday. Credit: DH photo/Kishor Kumar Bolar

Masjid-e-Khadria, a sprawling mosque on Millers Road in the Cantonment hosted a guided mosque tour for people of all faiths on Saturday.

Over 2,000 people gathered at the mosque between 4 pm and 8 pm.

The event was organised by Muhammad for Mankind, a student and youth organisation, to disseminate a message of fraternity among people.

“People have preconceived notions about institutions such as mosques and madrasas, owing to what they come across in popular media. This event included a Q&A session to clear any such doubts. People also watched live prayers in order to learn more about the religion,” said Tauseef Ahmed, one of the organisers.

“The exhibition included artefacts such as vintage cameras and ancient medical tools, as well as discussions regarding Islam’s contributions to the world, such as algebra and coffee,” he added.

When asked if more such events would be held soon, Ahmed said: “In September, a similar event was held at Masjid-e-Bilal on Bannerghatta Road. The current event was organised within two months of the last one. Organising something like this requires a lot of effort and planning. For this, we sought authorisation from the Jumma Masjid Trust Board. Nonetheless, we are eager to host similar activities again.”

Bengaluru
Mosque
Religion

