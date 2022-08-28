Breastfeeding pods for new mothers at Bengaluru's Vani Vilas

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, four breastfeeding pods have been installed in Vani Vilas Hospital on Friday, which officials said would encourage new mothers to feed their babies.

“We see at least 300 outpatients a day. Since many of them have newborns, a facility for safe breastfeeding is the need of the hour,” said Vani Vilas Hospital’s Resident Medical Officer Dr Santosh D Prabha.

Fitted with comfortable seating, the pods are equipped to accommodate two mothers at a time. The pods also have diaper changing facilities. The pods, each estimated at Rs 4 lakh, were donated to the hospital by Himalaya Wellness Company.

‘Need such facilities’

Gynaecologists and doctors who encourage mothers to breastfeed their babies said safe breastfeeding facilities are needed in other public places, especially in bus terminals and railway stations.

“Though mothers want to feed their babies, the environment (in most cases) will not be convenient. While shopping malls and airports have such facilities, it is crucial that public facilities with heavy footfall should also have breastfeeding pods,” said Dr Vandana S a gynaecologist.