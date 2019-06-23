Eye docs for single-window practice approval

The Bangalore Ophthalmic Society urged both state and central governments to set up a single-window clearance system for all legal requirements to start a practice.

At a session during the seventh edition of the annual summit of the Bangalore Ophthalmic Society, president Dr G V Divakar said: "There are 30-40 legal and accreditation requirements from civil law, criminal law, environmental norms, medical law, employment regulations and corporation bylaws, which must be complied with before one starts to practice. I urge the governments to implement a single-window solution to start an eye-care practice."