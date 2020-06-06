Free BMTC travel for SSLC, PUC examinees

Free BMTC travel for SSLC, PUC examinees

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Jun 06 2020
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 03:28 ist

SSLC and PUC students can travel to exam centres by BMTC buses. They have to only show their admission/exam hall tickets or smartcard passes. 

The SSLC exams will be held between June 25 and July 4 while the PUC exam (English language), postponed due to the lockdown, is set to be held on June 18. 

