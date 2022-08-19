Khadi exhibition near Swami Vivekananda Metro Station

Khadi arts, craft exhibition near Swami Vivekananda Metro Station

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 19 2022, 00:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 02:09 ist

An exhibition of products from Khadi and Cottage Industries has been organised at Bengaluru Santhe near Swami Vivekananda Metro Station, Indiranagar.

People interested in buying arts, crafts, clothing, home decor products, handicrafts, traditional apparel, organic products and other materials can visit the Santhe without entry fee till August 21.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Exhibition

What's Brewing

