Khadi arts, craft exhibition near Swami Vivekananda Metro Station

An exhibition of products from Khadi and Cottage Industries has been organised at Bengaluru Santhe near Swami Vivekananda Metro Station, Indiranagar.
People interested in buying arts, crafts, clothing, home decor products, handicrafts, traditional apparel, organic products and other materials can visit the Santhe without entry fee till August 21.
