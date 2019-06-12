New battery-run ambulances launched at KIA

To quickly respond to medical emergencies, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) launched an indoor ambulance service at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

Initially, two battery-operated ambulances will be part of the service. Each will be powered by professionally trained and experienced medical technicians attached to the airport's medical partner Aster Hospital, according to BIAL.

The ambulances will be available 24/7, providing emergency medical service within the airport's domestic and international terminals.

Equipped with oxygen cylinders and other essential equipment, the ambulance will enable faster medical care before moving patient safely to Aster Hospital for further care, a BIAL statement said.

Thomas Hoff Andersson, BIAL's chief operating officer, said: “Treatment starts as soon as the patient is onboard the ambulance and continues on the journey to the hospital. Our aim is to provide the best care for passengers who need emergency support.”

Having catered to over 33 million passengers in the financial year 2018-19, the Kempegowda International Airport has emerged as the country's third busiest airport.

A quick response system for medical emergencies is considered a must-have for such a large aviation facility.