Overseas Women’s Club spreads smiles to ashram inmates on Schizophrenia Day

Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 26 2023, 00:53 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 02:02 ist
The staff at Abhayasharama praised their initiative, pointing to the positive impact on the morale of the ashram’s residents. Credit: Special Arrangement

Members of the Overseas Women’s Club (OWC) marked World Schizophrenia Day by visiting the Schizophrenia-affected women at Abhayasharama.

They brought smiles to faces of the inmates through activities like nail painting, pedicures, and bracelet-making.

Sinead Ellison from OWC told DH: “It felt like we were all part of a family. It was truly rewarding to spend time with these women and participate in their creative and therapeutic sessions.”

The OWC actively collaborates with 16 charitable organisations in Bengaluru. The staff at Abhayasharama praised their initiative, pointing to the positive impact on the morale of the ashram’s residents.

“It is crucial to foster inclusivity for these women, who often experience discrimination and isolation. The women were delighted to spend time with OWC members, who even had lunch with them. Such occasions provide a sense of belonging,” Joby from Abhayasharama said.  

Abhayasharama houses 43 women affected by Schizophrenia.

