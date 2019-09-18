Sign pact with NEERI on lake study: HC

The high court ordered the government to honour an MoU with the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) for studying the comprehensive development of Bengaluru lakes.

Hearing a PIL petition filed by Citizens’ Action Group and others, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Mohammed Nawaz ordered the release of Rs 3.45 crore to NEERI in 10 days for the study.

It directed the BBMP and the government to ensure the protection of 137.24 acres of Begur Lake, where a Shiva idol is being installed. The court sought an affidavit and a compliance report by October 11.

Hearing another PIL petition filed by advocate G R Mohan, the court directed the BBMP to remove the compound wall constructed by Karle Group, which has deviated the entire route of the Nagawara stormwater drain.