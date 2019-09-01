‘Technical glitch’ triggers panic at metro stations

Passengers on a metro train on the Purple Line suffered anxious moments after they were deboarded at Deepanjali Nagar station at 6.49 pm on Saturday following a “technical glitch”.

Deepti Naik, a commuter, said, “The empty train went back towards Attiguppe. BMRCL officials told us to wait for another train, but there was no movement of trains on both sides. After a while, they told the operations had been stopped and asked us to exit the station.”

Police presence inside the station heightened passengers’ anxiety, making them suspect a security threat.

At Mysuru Road station, there was confusion as the train didn’t move for 20 minutes.

Pooja, a commuter from RR Nagar, said, “After 20 minutes, we were asked to get down. As a few people had bought tokens, there were heated arguments with officials over a refund. The automatic gates were not letting us exit the station.”