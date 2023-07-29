Traffic advisory for Muharram procession in Bengaluru

The city's traffic police has issued a traffic advisory for the Muharram procession from Johnson Market to The Elgin apartments, Hosur Road, on Saturday.
Between 1 pm and 4.30 pm, vehicles coming towards Hosur Road from Brigade Road via Shoolay Circle must take Richmond Road, proceed towards Nanjappa Circle and use Langford Road, before taking a right turn at CMP Junction to join Hosur Road.
Vehicles coming from Adugodi Junction must go through Cemetery Cross Road, Berlie Street, Langford Road to get to Nanjappa Circle and then reach Richmond Road or Shantinagar.
Heavy goods vehicles coming from Hosur Road can go through Adugodi Junction, Mico Junction, 8th Main, Wilson Garden Main Road and reach Siddaiah Road.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The fragile world of glass bangles
Hollywood may terminate some deals with writers
Who is Niger's new leader, Abdourahamane Tiani?
Bengal couple sells 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14
Rare shoe with Apple logo selling for Rs 41 lakh
Donald, Stephen Glover making 'Star Wars' show 'Lando'
Did Oppenheimer try to kill his professor? What we know