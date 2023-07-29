Traffic advisory for Muharram procession in Bengaluru

Traffic advisory for Muharram procession in Bengaluru

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 29 2023, 02:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 03:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The city's traffic police has issued a traffic advisory for the Muharram procession from Johnson Market to The Elgin apartments, Hosur Road, on Saturday.

Between 1 pm and 4.30 pm, vehicles coming towards Hosur Road from Brigade Road via Shoolay Circle must take Richmond Road, proceed towards Nanjappa Circle and use Langford Road, before taking a right turn at CMP Junction to join Hosur Road. 

Vehicles coming from Adugodi Junction must go through Cemetery Cross Road, Berlie Street, Langford Road to get to Nanjappa Circle and then reach Richmond Road or Shantinagar. 

Heavy goods vehicles coming from Hosur Road can go through Adugodi Junction, Mico Junction, 8th Main, Wilson Garden Main Road and reach Siddaiah Road. 

Bengaluru
traffic

