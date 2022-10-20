Heavy rain causes waterlogging in parts of Bengaluru

Waterlogging in parts of Bengaluru after heavy rains

The central, southern and eastern parts of the city faced the brunt of the thunderstorm

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 20 2022, 14:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 14:08 ist
A worker shifts goods from a waterlogged shop after heavy rain in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo

Heavy rains in Bengaluru on Wednesday night resulted in waterlogging, incidents of tree fall, damage to certain infrastructure and power outage in several parts. The central, southern and eastern parts of the city faced the brunt of the thunderstorm.

Read | Bengaluru may need new canals to handle heavy rains

The metro's retaining wall collapsed near Seshadripuram, leading to several cars and bikes being damaged. There were reports of waterlogging in several low-lying areas and underpasses in various parts of the city, leading to traffic jams and affecting normal life. Areas or roads where waterlogging was reported are parts of the Outer Ring Road, Koramangala, Indiranagar, Double Road, parts of Seshadripuram and a couple of localities near K R Puram, among others.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast shows a few spells of rain or thundershowers, heavy at times, are very likely during the next 24 hours. The city has been receiving rain for the last few days. The deluge last month had caused havoc leading to the large-scale destruction of properties in the city and several offices had asked their employees to work from home.

Bengaluru rains
Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Karnataka
Karnataka News

