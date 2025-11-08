Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | PM not maintaining dignity of his post with use of words such as 'katta': Priyanka

Addressing an election rally in Bihar's Katihar, Vadra asserted that the Congress was now fighting the same battle that Mahatma Gandhi once fought against the British imperialists.
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 09:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2025, 09:13 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us