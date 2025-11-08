<p>Katihar: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday claimed that PM Narendra Modi was not maintaining the dignity of his post by using words such as 'katta'.</p>.<p>Addressing an election rally in Bihar's Katihar, Vadra asserted that the Congress was now fighting the same battle that Mahatma Gandhi once fought against the British imperialists.</p>.<p>She said that on the one hand, the PM was hailing 'Vande Mataram', which stood for non-violence, and on the other, he was talking about 'katta' (country-made pistol).</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | People do not want 'katta sarkar': PM Modi attacks RJD.<p>She also criticised the NDA government, alleging that it has failed to provide employment to the youth and has been handing over public sector undertakings to "two corporate friends".</p>.<p>"BJP thinks they will bribe women with Rs 10,000 and get votes," she claimed. </p>