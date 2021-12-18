Longer EV rides possible with more charging stations

It is good news for the Electric Vehicle (EV) owners in Bengaluru. The E-Vaahana green mobility campaign has proposed to install EV charging stations across the city. Eighty per cent of the stations would be in apartment complexes, helping residents to access hassle-free charge.

Kaveramma, a resident of Thippasandra, has this to say: “I own an e-scooter, which is excellent. The convenient commute facility it gives is what everyone seeks. I can never think of going back to petrol-based scooters. Besides, I am very happy and awaiting charging stations in the city so that I can plan long rides with my peers. My family is planning to shift to EVs totally if the campaign can fully achieve its stated objectives.”

The campaign has already led to more people queuing up to buy e-scooters. Pre-bookings have gone up for EVs made by multiple companies. “Electric vehicles are a huge boon to the city. The campaign will lead to an increase in sales, further boosting the EV ecosystem,” says Mamatha Devaiah, a working woman from Indiranagar.

“We are estimated to need 22,000 electric charging stations by 2023 which seems tough practically. But if the transport system recognises the demand, supply will automatically be taken care of. Likewise, Bengaluru will see a reduction in petrol vehicles, leading to a greener city,” she points out.

Currently, EVs are growing at an estimated 30 per cent and could even double. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) has calculated that the carbon emission savings could be around 1,100 kilotons annually.

EV makers are upbeat. “Currently, most of the charging stations are on government land, making them largely inaccessible to the general population. The campaign can be beneficial in identifying appropriate locations besides apartment complexes. The framework will also help in overcoming a majority of challenges faced by existing charging stations,” feels Thanu Appanna, a resident of Uttarahalli.

