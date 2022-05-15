Man found dead in car identified as a paint worker

The dead man found in an abandoned car near Rajajinagar Industrial Area has been identified as a 33-year-old alcoholic paint worker who succumbed to excessive drinking and insufficient food.

Magadi Road police investigating the case also said the car’s owner Gopi has died and his family left the vehicle as they moved out of the area.

Lohith lived with his labourer father Rajanna, mother, and brother in Kanteerava Colony near Agrahara Dasarahalli of Rajajinagar in North Bengaluru. Unmarried, Lohith squandered his earnings on liquor.

Twelve days ago, Lohith and Rajanna fought over his alcoholism, the toll it took on his health and the way it eroded his income. Lohith stormed out of home, something he frequently did and returned four or five days later. Expecting him to get back home as usual, the family did not lodge a police complaint.

Doctors examining Lohith’s decomposed body attributed his death to excessive alcohol and inadequate food. While ruling out foul play, police are waiting for the report to conclude the case.

Meanwhile, the family of car owner Gopi moved out of the area after his passing and did not want to continue Gopi’s business of supplying materials, including vehicles, for film shoots.

The abandoned car was about a kilometre away from Lohith’s place. Locals noticed Lohith loitered around in the place for almost ten days. They also discovered tetra packs of liquor inside and around the car on Friday.

Locals alerted police as they caught the foul smell emanating from the car.