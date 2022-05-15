Man found dead in car identified as a paint worker

Man found dead in car identified as a paint worker

Magadi Road police investigating the case also said the car’s owner Gopi has died and his family left the vehicle as they moved out of the area

H M Chaitanya Swamy
H M Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 15 2022, 00:58 ist
  • updated: May 15 2022, 03:22 ist

The dead man found in an abandoned car near Rajajinagar Industrial Area has been identified as a 33-year-old alcoholic paint worker who succumbed to excessive drinking and insufficient food.

Magadi Road police investigating the case also said the car’s owner Gopi has died and his family left the vehicle as they moved out of the area.

Lohith lived with his labourer father Rajanna, mother, and brother in Kanteerava Colony near Agrahara Dasarahalli of Rajajinagar in North Bengaluru. Unmarried, Lohith squandered his earnings on liquor.

Also Read | Man found dead in abandoned car 

Twelve days ago, Lohith and Rajanna fought over his alcoholism, the toll it took on his health and the way it eroded his income. Lohith stormed out of home, something he frequently did and returned four or five days later. Expecting him to get back home as usual, the family did not lodge a police complaint.

Doctors examining Lohith’s decomposed body attributed his death to excessive alcohol and inadequate food. While ruling out foul play, police are waiting for the report to conclude the case.

Meanwhile, the family of car owner Gopi moved out of the area after his passing and did not want to continue Gopi’s business of supplying materials, including vehicles, for film shoots.

The abandoned car was about a kilometre away from Lohith’s place. Locals noticed Lohith loitered around in the place for almost ten days. They also discovered tetra packs of liquor inside and around the car on Friday.

Locals alerted police as they caught the foul smell emanating from the car.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Car accident
India News
Bengaluru news
Death

What's Brewing

Indian films: No claim to international fame

Indian films: No claim to international fame

The Big Catch | Udupi fishermen net sardines worth ₹30L

The Big Catch | Udupi fishermen net sardines worth ₹30L

Wolves, witches, Ukrainians fight for Eurovision title

Wolves, witches, Ukrainians fight for Eurovision title

Be kind and giving: SRK's advice to Suhana before debut

Be kind and giving: SRK's advice to Suhana before debut

'Doctor Strange' reigns over box office with $551.6 mn

'Doctor Strange' reigns over box office with $551.6 mn

Delhi Secretariat to ban single-use plastic from June 1

Delhi Secretariat to ban single-use plastic from June 1

Trees aren’t a climate change cure-all: Here's why

Trees aren’t a climate change cure-all: Here's why

FM Nirmala Sitharaman visits Udupi Krishna Mutt

FM Nirmala Sitharaman visits Udupi Krishna Mutt

DH Toon | Cong to get a younger face at Chintan Shivir?

DH Toon | Cong to get a younger face at Chintan Shivir?

 