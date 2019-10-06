Man siphons off Rs 64,000 with app

A 21-year-old ex-employee of an e-commerce portal and his associate were arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for allegedly siphoning off Rs 64,000 from his former colleague by installing a mobile tracker app in his smartphone without his knowledge.

The arrested have been identified as Sonu Sharma, a resident of Bharathnagar, and his friend Sameer Ahmed (21), a resident of Thanisandra.

According to officials, Sharma worked for an online portal as a brand promoter from April this year until July, when he quit his job.

Before quitting, Sharma had asked for his colleague Rakesh’s mobile on the pretext of seeing something and installed a mobile tracker app. He also created an email ID and password after which he quit in July. Rakesh was the vice president of the portal and in-charge of accounts.

Sharma then purchased a smartphone and configured the phone with the new email ID and password he had created on Rakesh’s phone. When Rakesh did company work, even Sharma used to get the OTPs.

With the help of this, he siphoned off Rs 63,800. The suspicious deductions set off alarm bells in Rakesh, who discovered that the money had gone to another bank account.

Following this, he filed a complaint with the CCB police, who took his phone for a technical analysis and discovered the mobile tracker app.

Soon, account holder Sameer Ahmed was picked up for questioning following which both Sameer and Sonu Sharma were arrested.