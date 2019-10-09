Man tries to stop fight, stabbed to death

A-27-year-old man was stabbed to death after he intervened in a fight between two parties.

The deceased has been identified as Rajendra Bista, a resident of Kasturinagar. He was working as a security guard.

Ameeth (22), Iswar Tapa (25), Suresh (21) and Govinda (24), all natives of Nepal and working as security guards, have been arrested for the murder.

Police said that on October 6, Bista’s friend Bheem and the accused Ameeth had an altercation. Bheem and Ameeth had married sisters, and were staying in the same building. Ameeth had apparently left his wife and was staying alone. Bheem questioned him and asked him to bring her back. Subsequently, the duo had a fight over the matter and Rajendra Bista tried to mediate. Ameeth then called some other friends and stabbed Bista.

He collapsed on the ground bleeding and was rushed to hospital. Bista succumbed to injuries later.

Ramamurthy Nagar police arrested all the four following a complaint filed by Bista’s brother Santosh.