Medicines unavailable at NIMHANS; Patients angry

The morning hours saw a situation of chaos at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) as doctors went on a protest shutting down all non-emergency services.

A beeline of patients waited at the hospital only to be told that they have to return tomorrow as no services were working today.

Patients from various parts of the state, who presumed that all government hospitals would keep their outpatient departments open, stood in a queue to hear nothing from doctors.

"I came here at 7 am. The security here said that they were unaware of what would happen and told us that we have to wait till 9 am. Even after that, we have heard nothing," said a patient.

Getting tablets for mental illness is a challenge, unlike the patients who suffer from other illness, at pharmacies as none are provided over the counter.

"I had a prescription for just one week. Not even tables can be taken from a pharmacy now," complained another patient.

At NIMHANS, some consultations are offered only one day a week. "Here at NIMHANS, we have to wait for another week for treatment. We cannot even come back tomorrow. There's no point in protesting all day long. We take leave everytime we have an appointment as it takes long hours and a working day has also been lost," said another patient.

Meanwhile, as patients expressed anger over the health department's notice to doctors to keep the hospital services open like on any other day, the department sought to clarify that only medical college hospitals that came under the medical education department had suspended the OPD services.

"Assault on anyone is unacceptable. I condemn the attack on doctors and Request the doctors on strike today to ensure that their protest is peaceful And does not cause any problems to patients," tweeted chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Assault on anyone is unacceptable.

Services in all medical college hospitals were affected by the ongoing nationwide strike protesting attacks on doctors.

Even hospitals under the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute had suspended all non-emergency services. "We will not attend to any non-emergency cases. This is the case in all other medical college hospitals," said Geetha Shivakumar, medical superintendent, Vani Vilas Hospital.