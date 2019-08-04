Metro services on Baiyaappanhalli section resume 

Namma Metro services on MG Road-Baiyappanahalli section resumed on at 11.25 am on Sunday.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had suspended the services on the section citing 'regular maintenance'. An official had later said that a bearing near Indiranagar metro station needs to be replaced to prevent damage to the pillar.

Officials said the night long work concluded in the morning following which trials were done on the section before starting the regular revenue services.

However, commuters who came to the metro stations at 8 am in the morning had to return disappointed as the security guards informed them about the suspension of services.

For those arriving in trains to the city in the morning hours, unavailability of metro services was a huge inconvenience. A metro official said they had to send back several passengers at Kempegowda Metro Station at majestic.