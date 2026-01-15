<p>Moscow: The Kremlin said on Thursday that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Russia">Russia </a>concurred with U.S. President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Donald%20Trump">Donald Trump</a>'s view that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, not Russia, was holding up a potential peace deal to end the Ukraine war.</p><p>Trump's assessment in an interview with <em>Reuters</em> contrasted to that of European allies, who have consistently argued Moscow has little interest in ending the war in Ukraine.</p>.Trump says Zelenskiy, not Putin, is holding up a Ukraine peace deal.<p>Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would welcome White House envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner once a date for a visit had been agreed upon. </p>