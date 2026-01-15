<p>Lucknow: Apparently seeking to cash in on the reported resentment among the ‘brahmin’ MLAs of the BJP and revive her ‘social engineering’ formula, BSP supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mayawati">Mayawati</a> on Thursday said that hers was the only party which accorded due respect to the ‘brahmins’ and gave them adequate representation in the party as well as in her government during BSP rule.</p><p>‘’Brahmins should allow themselves to be misled by the false promises made by anyone….they should not be eating bati-chokha (a traditional meal in Purvanchal) with anyone…..they will be given full respect when BSP comes to power,’’ Mayawati said while speaking to reporters.</p><p>The remarks by the BSP supremo, who celebrated her 70<sup>th</sup> birthday on Thursday, came close on the heels of a meeting of the ‘brahmin’ lawmakers, mostly from the BJP, here during which some MLAs expressed their resentment over their community’s ‘marginalisation’ in the caste politics in the state.</p>.BSP to contest all elections alone, including 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: Mayawati.<p>Mayawati had successfully woven her ‘social engineering’ formula in the 2007 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, when her party had formed government in the state riding on the support of the ‘brahmin, Muslims’ and dalits.</p><p>The BSP leader also reiterated that her party would go solo in the next assembly polls in the state, which was due in 2027 and would not ally with any party. ‘’It has been our experience that our votes are transferred to the alliance partners but their votes are not transferred to us,’’ she said.</p><p>Mayawati appealed to the people to shun caste politics and support her party in the next assembly elections. She exuded confidence that the BSP would do well in the next election if the polls were not rigged through the EVMs.</p>.BSP to contest all elections alone, including 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: Mayawati.<p>There was a brief disruption in the press conference after smoke filled the room following a suspected short circuit. Mayawati was quickly escorted out by her security personnel.</p><p>Thousands of BSP supporters gathered in the state capital to celebrate her birthday. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav also greeted her on the occasion.</p>