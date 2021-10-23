Mobile resource vehicles to reach 9,000 underprivileged kids in 3 years

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education and international NGO Save the Children have jointly launched a mobile learning centre to reach underprivileged children.

The vehicles, flagged off by Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh on Friday, will move around 30 locations in the city from November 1 with an aim to reach around 9,300 plus children from marginalised backgrounds in Bengaluru Urban in the next three years.

The target has been fixed based on population samples from the census data and global alliance of waste pickers. The primary objective of the programme is to provide education, safe drinking water and sanitation to the children.

Under the programme, three mobile resource vehicles will provide access to reading and learning to the children at their doorstep, covering children between 3 and 14 years.

While the vehicles have been equipped with teaching aids, educators/support staff will visit slum locations and focus on motor skills, language, basic math, psycho-social support, and life skills to children in an engaging way. These vehicles also provide after school supplementary support to children who attend schools but struggle with poor learning.

Save the Children’s Chief Executive Officer Sudarshan Suchi and Deputy Director, State Programmes and Policy, Vikas Gora, were present during the launch.