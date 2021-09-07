Murals at Cubbon Park tell the story of Bengaluru’s open wells

The Cubbon Park metro station will play host to murals depicting the disappearing open wells and their historic role in water conservation in the city and the contribution of the Bhovi community.

Art in Transit, a collaboration between the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and Srishti Institute of Art and Design, is supporting ‘One Million Wells’ launched by Biome Environmental Trust.

The murals have been made using clay collected while digging open wells and rainwater recharging pits in Cubbon Park. The artwork tells the story of Bengaluru’s links with open wells and pressure on water resources caused by urbanisation.

At a webinar on Saturday to celebrate the sustainable practices for the conservation of water resources, BMRCL managing director Anjum Parwez said all the stakeholders have to collaborate to work for a better future. He said it was equally important to tell the stories of good practices so that more people can take part in the movement.

Experts and volunteers noted the importance of the Bhovi community, known for their traditional knowledge of geology and hydrology, in the One Million Wells campaign.

Avinash Krishnamurthy of Biome Environmental Trust said over the last 20 years, the movement for open wells has resulted in reviving or building about 1.5 lakh new wells. “The open well culture is also part and parcel of the Bhovi community. We see them as co-creators of values,” he said.

Ramakrishna, a resident of Bhovipalya, said there were times when people found water in 20 feet deep open wells. “Now, people are struggling to find water at 2,000 feet, thanks to borewells,” he added.

The webinar included ‘Kavya Sanje’, a recital of poems by Mamta Sagar and other poets.