Nimhans holds prevention of drug use workshop series

Nimhans holds workshop series on prevention of drug use among youth

The workshop aims to empower stakeholders to identify substance abuse among the youth

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 28 2022, 01:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2022, 06:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

NIMHANS Centre for Well-Being (NCWB) inaugurated a workshop series on ‘Prevention of psychoactive substance use among the youth’, on Saturday. The workshop aims to empower stakeholders like college teachers, counsellors and workers with youth welfare organisations to identify substance use among the youth and help them beat the habit.

Addressing the gathering, NIMHANS director Dr Pratima Murthy emphasised that “substance use problems” among young people need to be addressed from a life skills perspective, which is the focus of this series.

Also Read | Heroin worth Rs 99 crore seized at Kempegowda International Airport: Report

Dr Vivek Benegal, professor of Psychiatry and Officer-In-charge of Center for Addiction Medicine, said it is crucial to recognise children’s problems such as communication troubles and impulsive behavior early on to provide intervention.

In yet another session, Dr Prasanthi Nattala, additional professor of nursing and nursing consultant, Center for Addiction Medicine, spoke about how the key features of brain development during adolescence can be exploited to optimize the learning environment. “This would ensure that the impact of harmful environmental influences (e.g., drugs) is reduced, and adolescents would benefit from positive experiences that foster optimum intellectual and emotional development”, she said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NIMHANS
Drugs
substance abuse
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

India celebrates as Durga Puja makes to the UNESCO list

India celebrates as Durga Puja makes to the UNESCO list

District jail in UP celebrates birth of prisoner's baby

District jail in UP celebrates birth of prisoner's baby

Vintage roadroller at Patna Museum spawns selfie craze

Vintage roadroller at Patna Museum spawns selfie craze

How to pair Indian food with wines

How to pair Indian food with wines

How an Indian became UAE's most important photographer

How an Indian became UAE's most important photographer

'Gaata Rahe Mera Dil...': Best 'manzil' for your audio

'Gaata Rahe Mera Dil...': Best 'manzil' for your audio

Aditya Chopra's musical to open at San Diego on Sept 14

Aditya Chopra's musical to open at San Diego on Sept 14

Neeraj Chopra wins Lausanne Diamond League Meet title

Neeraj Chopra wins Lausanne Diamond League Meet title

Dogs can get dementia; here's how you can help them

Dogs can get dementia; here's how you can help them

'Tamil Rockerz' review: Better research needed

'Tamil Rockerz' review: Better research needed

 