No hand touch tippy tap: Bengaluru student's initiative to keep away coronavirus

Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 07 2020, 00:56 ist
This Tippy Tap is operated with a peddle and helps avoid hand contact while using water.

While it is important to wash hands often to protect ourself from coronavirus in these unprecedented times, there is always a concern over using a tap where several people have access to it.

With too many people touching the tap, there is always a risk of contracting virus.

However, this government school student has come up with a creative solution, where one does not have to touch tap to get the water.

Drawing inspiration from an online video, this 14-year-old resourceful boy has created a home-made ‘TippyTap’, where a peddle will help you to lift water.

Instead of getting bored with the lockdown, Govardhan, class 8 student at the Government Higher Primary School in Channasandra, Bengaluru East, utilised his time to create the device by using waste materials available at home.

This Tippy Tap is operated with a peddle and helps avoid hand contact while using water.

“During the lockdown time mentor from Akshaya Patra Foundation motivated me to learn new things and make use of the time,” Govardhan said.

“While reading something online, I came across pedal-operated tippy tap and decided to create one. I saw a video about it, and it was very easy. I had all the materials at home. I took little help from my father and prepared it,” he added.

“During this Covid time, I feel this tippy tap will be very useful to maintain hygiene and also avoid wastage of water,” he said.

Son of Krishnappa, who runs a laundry shop, and Kalavathi, a homemaker, Govardhan said he had not even spent a single rupee to make the device.

An empty oil can, few sticks and other raw materials available at home was all that he needed to create this device.

“I have decided to learn something new every day,” said Govardhan, excited with his creation.

Govardhan has fixed this tap outside his house.

