Notorious rowdy wanted in murder cases nabbed in Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Tuesday late night opened fire at a notorious rowdy sheeter after he attacked an Inspector with a dagger near the Hosur Road cemetery in Ashoknagar police limits.

The CCB police were on the lookout for Palani alias kerchief Palani who was on the run after his involvement in Bellandur murder case. On the rowdy sheeter list of Kumaraswamy Police Station for several years, Palani had allegedly killed Munna Kumar at Bellandur over a trivial issue a few months ago.

Tipped off about the movement of Palani near the Hosur Road cemetery, CCB Assistant Commissioner of Police (Organised Crime Wing) Parameshwar and other officials arrived at the spot at around Tuesday midnight. The police team after a brief chase cautioned Palani to surrender. However, agitated Palani attacked Inspector Harish Kumar with a dagger and injured him on the left hand.

The police team, led by the ACP, immediately fired in the air as a warning. But when Palani tried to attack others, he was shot at by the police in self-defence. Sustaining injuries in the leg, Palani was nabbed and taken into custody. Police revealed that both the Inspector and rowdy sheeter are being treated at Bowring hospital.

“The accused rowdy sheeter Palani was wanted in over 20 cases in various police station limits. Both the Bellandur and CCB police were on the lookout for Palani who was on the run after Bellandur murder,” explained a source in CCB.

According to police sources Palani had murdered Loki at Anepalya way back in 2013. He was also a close associate of another rowdy sheeter Bubly. In the subsequent years Palani was involved in close to 20 cases including three murder cases, two attempt to murder, burglary, extortion and other cases in various police stations of South and East division. A case pertaining to the shoot out has been registered at the Ashoknagar police station.

