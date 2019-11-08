Only 8 properties need to be acquired for Metro Phase 2

With more than 90% of the land acquisition work completed for the Phase 2 lines, BMRCL is looking to clear the hurdles for taking over eight properties, including the land near the All Saints Church and the NICE property near Electronics City.

BMRCL on Thursday released details of the number of properties acquired as against the properties needed for the 72-km metro line.

Official data

The data showed that 93.36% of the 2,850 properties needed for the project has already been acquired by the land acquisition officers, with only 189 properties to go.

A majority of the pending acquisition is for the Reach 6 line between Gottigere and Nagawara, where officials need to acquire 152 properties for the elevated stretch (Gottigere-Swagath Road Cross) and 13 properties for the Diary Circle-Nagawara underground stretch.

While the BMRCL newsletter stated that officials have begun the process for the permanent acquisition of the 3,797.27 sqm All Saints Church land, an official said that the corporation has decided to end the issue amicably by making alternative offers to the church authorities.

Officials said there are five property acquisitions for the Reach 6 line, which will require time.

“About 350 properties acquired by KIADB are yet to be handed over to BMRCL due to last-minute procedures. The church land was originally sought on a temporary basis. After opposition from some members of the church, we were forced to move for permanent acquisition to avoid delay. We have tried to reduce the size of the land needed on a temporary basis and are waiting for a reply from the authorities,” an official said.

Forest dept clearance

The forest department has given Stage 1 clearance for acquisition of 44.75 acres in the Kadugodi plantation area and 1.75 acres in the UM Kaval forest for the Anjanapura line depot.

265 trees to be cut

BMRCL has filed an application with the BBMP tree officer, seeking clearance to cut 184 trees for the Reach 6 line. The corporation has transplanted 34 trees.

The MG Road-Kamaraj Road stretch will lose 73 trees, followed by 57 trees at the Deaf Training Centre and 35 trees at the Rashtriya Military School, among others, once the corporation gets a green signal from the authorities.

“As per the high court order, the tree committee will take a call on the issue. We have requested for clearance at the earliest to expedite the project,” an official added.