Over 800 people benefit from 'Rehab on Wheels'

A total of 834 people have benefited from the 'Rehab on Wheels' initiative by the NGO Association of People with Disability (APD) as of April 4.

The project, in association with ABB India Foundation, was launched last November.

The project delivers doorstep rehabilitation services such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy, counselling, aids fitment and user training free of charge, along with other support services like job referrals. A team of experts is available to provide medical and surgical interventions as well.

Based on the success of the pilot, APD is planning to expand the project to rural areas, says Nishad Kassim, Director (Health and Rehab), APD. "Government health centres provide medical services but not rehabilitation. The pilot showed there is a demand for doorstep rehab services,” he says.

Currently, the van covers five areas, one each day of the week — Hebbal, MS Palya, Kothanur, Whitefield and Hoskote. Two points — such as old age homes and special schools — are covered every day, and follow-up is also done.

The majority (58%) of those who sought services were women, which could be because women with disabilities face more difficulty accessing regular services, says Kassim. "We also found that the majority is looking for pain management and resolving mobility issues."

The project also collaborates with some medical centres to conduct health camps in rural areas over the weekend, once every two weeks.