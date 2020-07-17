Pourakarmika succumbs to Covid-19

A 28-year-old civic worker at the V Nagenahalli ward succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Shilpa, is the third sanitation worker to die due to the infection. Shilpa was a resident of Chinnappa Garden in Ramaswamy Palya and is survived by her husband, a daughter and a son.

Her family members said she was diagnosed with a fever 10 days ago.

"About three-days ago she underwent Covid-19 test at a hospital in Banaswadi as advised by the private doctors and on Wednesday, the reports confirmed that she was positive for Covid-19. In the meantime, she had also developed breathing problems," said a source close to the family.

Family members said they inquired with several hospitals for ventilator facility, but none of them had any ventilators.

At last, she was rushed to Dr B R Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital in Kaval Byrasandra limits. After waiting for nearly two hours, she was provided with a ventilator. However, by then she had developed serious problems and succumbed to the infection, the family members said.

"The government uses us to keep the city clean but is not concerned about our safety. We repeatedly called up the BBMP east zone officials in vain," one of the family members alleged.

Compensation to kin

However, Joint Commissioner (SWM), BBMP, Sarfaraz Khan refuted the allegations. "As soon as the family informed about the development, an ambulance was arranged. But the family refused it," he said.

The officer promised to make efforts to provide the family with compensation under Covid-19 insurance.

Previously, a civic worker Venkatesh from KR Market division and Gangadhar, a garbage auto tipper driver, had died of Covid-19 infection due to lack of treatment.