Preserving species, climate change discussed at Atree

Ethical questions on conservation, concerns over invasive species destroying natural forests and the impact of climate change on evergreen forests were the prime points of discussion at the silver jubilee celebrations of Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (Atree) on Thursday.

Nitin Sekar from the WWF pointed out at studies that suggested that the assumptions about the benefits of the keystone species, like elephants, may not be backed by empirical

evidence.

He stressed on the need to look beyond utilitarian reasons for conservation of species. Animals, whether they are deadly or not, need to be protected regardless of the benefits they offer to mankind, he said, citing the capacity of animals to feel many of emotions felt by humans.

Mahesh Sankaran of National Centre of Biological Sciences spoke about the impact of invasive species like acacia on Shola forest-grassland mosaics of Nilgiris. In the sholas of Ooty, he said the invasive species have led to abundance of inorganic Nitrogen in the soil. "This in turn leads to high nitrate concentration in the water and eutrophication", he noted.