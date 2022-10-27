Puneeth's last film 'Gandhada Gudi' hits screens today

Puneeth Rajkumar will be welcomed on the big screen, for one last time, with never-before-seen celebrations in Karnataka on Friday.

‘Gandhada Gudi’, a docudrama, is the Sandalwood star’s final film and it is set to release on the eve of his first death anniversary on around 250 screens across the state.

The film, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker and wildlife photographer Amoghavarsha, is a docudrama on Karnataka’s rich biodiversity. It stars Amogh and Puneeth and shows their journey into the wildlife of Karnataka.

The film, understandably, is carrying massive hype. Around 30 paid premier shows scheduled on Thursday were sold out within minutes of opening on the ticket booking sites.

‘Gandhada Gudi’ will have close to 30 early morning shows (EMS) in the city on Friday.

The actor’s fans in Bengaluru have erected 75 cutouts with huge garlands outside his memorial at the Kanteerava Studios.

As part of the celebrations, around two-three kilometres around the memorial will be completely lit up Friday evening.

For his first death anniversary, a musical programme has been arranged inside the memorial from Friday midnight to Saturday midnight.

Narthaki theatre in Gandhinagar, which is decked up with four tall cutouts of the actor, is set to witness massive celebrations before the 8 am and 10.30 am shows on Friday.

The late actor’s fans will hold celebratory activities at Prasanna, Navarang and Veeresh theatres in the city.

People of Hubballi, Ballari, Shivamogga and Hosapete also have grand plans for the film’s opening.

Ever since the actor’s untimely death at the age of 46 due to a cardiac arrest on October 29 last year, his fans have not missed a chance to watch their favourite star on screen.

‘James’, Puneeth’s last commercial film, was a roaring success as it romped to Rs 100 crore at the box office within a week. Puneeth’s cameo in ‘Lucky Man’ also attracted people to the film.

On the eve of ‘Gandhada Gudi’ release, Puneeth and the film were trending on social media, with industry members and former cricketers expressing their interest to watch the film.

With the state government declaring the film tax-free, tickets at single screen range between Rs 100 and Rs 150 and they cost Rs 200 at multiplexes (excluding Gold class).

The film will be out worldwide, including in the USA, UAE and Singapore, on Friday, in Kannada, Hindi and English.