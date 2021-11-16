Rains lash Bengaluru; houses, roads flooded

Heavy rains lashed parts of the city on Monday evening, leaving roads waterlogged and houses flooded in at least one area.

Caught in the intensifying rain, many remained stranded near bus stops and metro stations, while traffic slowed to a crawl on most roads within the Central Business District (CBD).

The BBMP control room received rain-related complaints mostly from the East Zone, officials said. Water entered at least four houses in Kalamma Road in Kammanahalli and over two houses behind the Banaswadi railway station. Seven houses in Kaveri Nagar in Kaval Byrasandra have also been inundated.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) dashboard showed maximum rains in Yelahanka and Mahadevapura zones, while severe inundation was also recorded in several wards of the West, East, South and RR Nagar zones.

Jakkur in Yelahanka Zone received 59 mm rain, while Horamavu in Mahadevapura Zone recorded 58 mm. Heavy downpour was also recorded in Banaswadi in East Zone (49 mm), Kempegowda ward in Yelahanka (48 mm) and Pulakeshi Nagar in East Zone (47 mm).

The IMD has sounded yellow alerts in all the districts of coastal Karnataka and some districts of south interior Karnataka from November 16 to 19.

Personnel manning the BBMP control room also received complaints of waterlogging near the RR Nagar arch and Trinity Circle. Uprooting of trees were reported in Vinobha Colony in Avalahalli, Anand Nagar and Hebbal.

