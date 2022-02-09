Retd IAF pilot, wife found murdered in B'luru villa; servant missing

A retired pilot of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and his wife were found murdered in their villa in Eagleton The Golf Village at Bidadi on the western outskirts of Bengaluru on Tuesday, police said.

After an initial investigation, police suspect that an employee of the couple — Raghurajan, 70, and Asha, 63 — had killed them to steal valuables from their house. Police said Raghurajan was a pilot although they are yet to confirm the position he held.

The couple hailed from Chennai and had been residing in the gated community for the past six years. They are survived by two children, both of them are working with private firms in New Delhi.

The couple employed maids and caretakers, including a person from Bihar to take care of their dog. The incident came to light when their son called the security guards, asking them to check the villa since his parents were not returning his phone calls.

At 2 pm on Tuesday, security guards went to the villa and found their employee Joginder Singh in the house. When asked, Singh told them that the couple had gone to Bengaluru in the early hours. The information was passed on to their sons.

Their son did not believe the information from Singh since his parents would not have left him alone in the house. He again asked the guards to get inside the villa and find out the situation. When the guards entered the villa, Singh began running. He escaped despite the guards' attempts to catch him. The guards told the police that they found one more person running with Singh.

Upon returning to the villa, the guards found the elderly couple bludgeoned to death in their bed. Guards told the police that Singh also maintained the garden on the premises.

Superintendent of Police (Ramanagara) Santosh Babu confirmed that the main suspect was an employee and that a murder case had been registered at the Bidadi police station. "Once we catch him, the exact motive will be known," he said.

'Murders for gain'

A senior officer revealed police’s suspicion that it was murder for gain.

Police suspect that Singh had taken someone’s help to murder the couple. Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused. Further details about the couple and whether any valuables are missing will be known after their son's arrival. The autopsy will be performed on their return, police said.

