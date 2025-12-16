<p>Bengaluru: Environmentalists alerted High Grounds police after JCBs arrived at the Cantonment railway station and unnumbered small trees and saplings were reportedly being cut.</p>.<p>Police reached the spot and clarified that there was no permit from the Forest Department to cut trees in the Cantonment station.</p>.<p>The railway department told an environmentalist present that no trees were being cut and that only shrubs and weeds were being cleared as part of cleaning work.</p>.Bengaluru: HAL seeks GBA nod to cut 155 trees for parking.<p>The department is attempting to transform the Cantonment area, a move that will involve cutting 368 grown trees.</p>.<p>The 8.6-acre Cantonment area was declared a heritage site in September, but the order was later rolled back.</p>