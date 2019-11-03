Rotary Rajyotsava celebrations tomorrow

  Nov 03 2019
The Rotary District 3190 will conduct the Rotary Karnataka Rajyothsava celebration and award distribution ceremony at the Chowdiah Memorial Hall here on November 4. 

The event will be a melting pot of traditional and cultural practices of Karnataka.

Noted writer and researcher M Chidananda Murthy, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayana and Mayor M Gowtham Kumar will be in attendance,
The Rotary District 3190 will confer Rotary Rajyotsava awards on achievers working in Rotary International’s six areas of focus — Peace and Conflict Resolution, Health, Water and Sanitation, Child Health, Education and Literacy, Economic and Community Development. 

The cultural programme, Karnataka Sambhrama Rotary Sangama, will bring together programmes such as Dollu Kunitha, Pata Kunitha, Puja Kunitha, Kamsale and Yakshagana from different parts of the state. 

Rotary Club
Karnataka
