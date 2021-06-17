Rowdy booked under Goonda Act 

A 28-year-old history-sheeter with 11 criminal cases against him has been booked under the stringent Goonda Act, police said.

Abdullah, a resident of Gangondanahalli, West Bengaluru, has cases that include attempted murder, robbery and extortion registered at Chandra Layout, Vijayanagar, Annapoorneshwari Nagar and Byatarayanapura police stations.

Abdullah was arrested in the last week of April for assaulting a member of a rival gang but got bail after 40 days. Apprehending that he may indulge in criminal activities, police decided to book him under the stringent law which allows imprisoning habitual offenders for a year without bail.

On Tuesday, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant ordered the invocation of the Goonda Act against Abdullah following a report by Chandra Layout police inspector Brijesh Mathew that he may "disturb the law and order in and spread panic among citizens".