Rs 55 cr released for UGD in Banashankari 6th Stage

The work on laying underground drainage(UGD) lines in Banashankari 6th Stage and beyond at a cost of Rs 54.67 crore will start soon, said Cooperation Minister and Yeshwantpur MLA, S T Somashekar.

The money has been released to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), which has developed the neighbourhood in South Bengaluru.

Roads and power lines are also being laid in Banashankari 6th Stage and beyond. Another Rs 42 crore has been released for supplying piped drinking water.

The Rs 54.67 crore is the first tranche of funds released for UGD lines in Banashankari 6th Stage. More funds will be released in a phased manner depending on the work progress, the minister added.