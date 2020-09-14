Sandalwood drug case: Ragini, Sanjjanaa mum about drugs at parties they attended

Kannada actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani have admitted to attending several parties organised by Viren Khanna but are tight-lipped about the use of drugs at these events, the CCB said.

After days of reticence, the actresses opened up to investigators in the Sandalwood drugs scandal on Sunday. The CCB is questioning them at a detention centre in Madiwala.

The actresses got talking after the CCB explained to them the consequences of not cooperating in the investigation, a senior police officer said.

CCB officers said the actresses answered most of the questions but kept quiet when asked about the use of drugs at the parties that they had attended.

The actresses were arrested earlier this month in a case registered by Cottonpet police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. CCB inspectors Puneeth Kumar and Anjumala T Nayak questioned them about this case.

Separately, CCB inspectors Mohammed Siraj and Sridhar Pujar questioned the actresses in another NDPS case registered at the Banaswadi police station. Both Ragini and Sanjjanaa were questioned about their links with party organiser Khanna and Aditya Agarwal, a senior business analyst at a private company who’s believed to have been peddling drugs. Both Khanna and Agarwal were arrested in the Banaswadi case.

An officer said the actresses admitted to attending the many parties organised by Khanna but claimed that they had left after some time and didn’t know what happened later.

“When we pointedly asked them about the use of drugs in these parties, they didn’t

open their mouth,” the officer added.

The actresses will be produced before the court on Monday, when their police custody ends. They are likely to be remanded in judicial custody.