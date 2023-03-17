SBI announces Rs 24 cr for IISc hospital’s ortho wing

SBI announces Rs 24 crore for IISc hospital’s ortho wing

The funding will be used to establish the wing including the required biomedical equipment

R Krishnakumar
R Krishnakumar, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 17 2023, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 06:14 ist
Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Credit: DH Photo

The State Bank of India (SBI) will provide Rs 24 crore in CSR funding towards the construction of the Orthopaedics wing of the upcoming Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital on the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) campus.

The funding will be used to establish the wing including the required biomedical equipment, IISc said on Friday. An MoU in this connection was signed by SBI and IISc on Thursday.

The not-for-profit multispecialty hospital will support world-class clinical training of MD-PhD/MS-PhD students, while providing “an unprecedented platform” for advanced research at the intersection of science, engineering and medicine, IISc said.

The hospital aims to provide state-of-the-art facilities for diagnostics, treatment and research. There will be 832 ward beds split into general beds and special beds (single and shared occupancy) in the hospital that will have 19 major Operation Theatres (OTs) for super-specialty surgeries, and 6 minor OTs.

The IISc said the hospital would provide radiology and imaging services such as CT, MRI, PET-CT, Mammography, USG and Doppler, and X-ray.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
IISc
SBI

