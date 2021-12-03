Sumalatha's sister gets 'death threat' to sign blank papers

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh's elder sister says she was "threatened" by a former bank official to sign blank papers.

In a police complaint, N Renukadevi, 60, said Vishalakshi Bhat, a former life insurance manager of a nationalised bank, came to her house in Beereshwara Nagar, JP Nagar 7th Phase, around 4.10 pm on November 30. Two men waited outside, and Bhat introduced them as court amins. A court amin is a junior official of the judicial department.

Renukadevi said Bhat asked her to sign blank papers but she refused. She also asked the men to show their ID but they wouldn't. Meanwhile, Renukadevi said, she called up her lawyer and sought his advice. He asked her to not sign anything.

According to Renukadevi, Bhat stayed put in her house for 15-20 minutes and kept pressuring her to sign the papers. Bhat even gave her a "death threat" if the papers were not signed but Renukadevi stood her ground.

At her lawyer's suggestion, Renukadevi called the police, forcing Bhat and the two men to leave before cops arrived.

A senior police officer said that Bhat had rung up Renukadevi around 12.10 pm to find out if she was home.

The officer suspects that the incident may have something to do with a cheating complaint filed at the Subramanyapura police station in 2015 by Renukadevi against Bhat. The case is on trial.

"We are trying to trace Vishalakshi Bhat. We will question her why she tried to force Renukadevi to sign blank papers," the officer added.

Konanakunte police have registered a case of criminal intimidation, impersonating as a public servant and trespass over the incident.

In 2015, Bhat allegedly duped hundreds of people, including police officers and religious leaders, by giving them fake life insurance policies.