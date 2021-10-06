Teen murdered for questioning mother's lover

Halasuru police have arrested Shakthivelu, a Bagalur resident, besides also detaining the boy's mother Geetha for interrogation

H M Chaithanya Swamy
  • Oct 06 2021, 01:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2021, 08:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A 17-year-old boy was killed in Halasuru allegedly by his mother’s lover for questioning their affair. 

During the teenager Nandu’s funeral procession on Tuesday, two groups fought over playing drums (Tamate), forcing the police to stage a mild lathi-charge to clear the crowd. 

Halasuru police have arrested Shakthivelu, a Bagalur resident, besides also detaining Nandu’s mother Geetha for interrogation. Police said the incident happened when Shakthivelu visited Geetha’s house in Murphy Town in Halasuru Monday night. 

Geetha had separated from her husband six years ago and lived in Murphy Town. She befriended Shakthivelu, an unmarried autorickshaw driver, over Facebook. The two shared personal details and later allegedly got into physical relationship. 

Nandu opposed the affair. He fought with Shakthivelu whenever he visited their house.

They traded assaults Monday night, when Shakthivelu took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Nandu.  Geetha stopped further attacks and rushed Nandu to a hospital. He was declared brought in dead.

“We’re verifying Geetha’s role in the incident. We’ll take necessary action," a police officer said. 

