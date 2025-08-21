<p class="bodytext">The number of farmers ending life by suicide has decreased in the current year, compared to the last two years.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In the last seven months, 84 cases of farmer suicides have been reported. In 2024, the number was 1,082 and in 2023 it was 1,250. However, of the 84 cases, the government has identified only 65 cases eligible for the ex-gratia.</p>.<p class="bodytext">This data was tabled by the Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda as part of his written reply to a question by JD(S) MLA Manju H T in the Legislative Assembly. Even in the Legislative Council, BJP member Hemalatha Nayak raised the issue and urged the government to consider to introduce loan waiver scheme for farmers.</p>.Vice-presidential polls: BRS will extend support to candidate who supplies urea to Telangana farmers, says KT Rama Rao .<p class="bodytext">As per the details available, Haveri witnessed highest number of farmer suicide cases with 260 between 2023 and 2025 (till July end). This was followed by Belagavi with 218, Kalaburagi - 206, Dharwad -172 and Mysuru - 166 cases.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In the current year, of the 31 district half of them have recorded zero farmer suicide cases. However, Kalaburagi has recorded 14 cases and Chikkamagaluru 12, while rest of the districts have recorded single digit cases. For example, Bagalkot which recorded 31 cases in the last two years has reported 9 cases this year and Belagavi which had reported 118 and 91 cases during 2023 and 2024 respectively has reported 8 cases.</p>.<p class="bodytext">According to officials from the department, good rainfall compared to previous years could also be the reason for fall in farmers suicide cases.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The minister stated that in the last three years the state government had spent Rs 98.10 crore to pay ex-gratia to the families of the deceased. This year, till July-end, the government has paid Rs 3.25 crore as ex-gratia. In 2023, the total compensation paid was Rs 54.10 crore and in 2024 the amount was Rs 40.75 crore.</p>