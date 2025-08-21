<p>Bengaluru: The opposition BJP-JD(S) walked out of the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday after Speaker UT Khader didn’t allow them to ask questions about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement on internal reservation.</p><p>After the chief minister’s statement, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka sought to initiate a discussion. However, the chief minister and the Speaker explained that a discussion wasn't possible after a statement. </p><p>As the Chief Minister got up to go to the Legislative Council, where he was to make the same statement, BJP MLAs alleged that he was “running away.”</p>.Internal reservation: Siddaramaiah meted out injustice to most poor among Scheduled Castes: Bommai .<p>Responding strongly to these allegations, Siddaramaiah said: “42 years have passed in my political career (Siddaramaiah became an MLA for the first time in 1983). There’s no question of running away out of fear for the opposition. I am not at all afraid of you.” After this, he left for the Council.</p><p>When the Speaker continued to deny permission to speak, BJP’s Karkala MLA referred to Rule 345 in the Assembly rule book, stating that though discussions cannot happen on statements, questions can be allowed, if accepted.</p><p>Responding to this, both Khader and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil stated that the rule had mentioned that it was the Speaker’s prerogative to allow such questions.</p><p>BJP’s S Suresh Kumar, a former law minister, stated that the rules of “natural justice” mandated accepting questions from the opposition. </p><p>Khader explained that allowing questions would mean that the chief minister would have to respond back, who had by then gone to the Council. </p><p>The Speaker remained unfazed and reiterated his positions even as the opposition accused him of favouring the Congress. While BJP MLAs kept arguing with the Speaker, Congress’ Kunigal MLA HD Ranganath said “All is well” on multiple occasions.</p><p>Even in the Legislative Council, the Opposition sought to ask questions about the issue. However, Chairman Basavaraj Horatti said he cannot “insist” on the chief minister to provide a clarification. Following chaos, Horatti adjourned the House.</p>